Bangladesh reports 10 new Covid cases, no death

Bangladesh reported 10 Covid cases in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

With no new Covid death reported durung this period the country’s total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The new cases took its caseload to 1,952,743.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.42 per cent as 1,661 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.12 percent as 252 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only 5 Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 percent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.