Court now helpless before ruling Awami League: BNP

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said convicted lawmaker Haji Selim’s going abroad has rendered the court ‘helpless’ before the ruling party.

“Haji Selim left the country without surrendering to the court in a corruption case. His smooth foreign trip has proved that the court has now become helpless before the leaders and ministers of the ruling party,” he said.

The BNP leader was addressing a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

He alleged that the role of the court is almost the same as the way the RAB-police are harassing the the opposition since the government has politicised every institution, including the judiciary and administration.

Rizvi recalled that the law minister turned down BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s application seeking permission to go abroad, and questioned how Haji Selim availed of that scope.

“If the law is the same for everyone, then under what law did Haji Selim go abroad for treatment?” Which constitution allows one law for Begum Khaleda Zia and another law for Haji Selim. What a rule of law it is!” he said.

The BNP leader also said a medieval rule now prevails in every sector of the country. “Awami Leaguers who wear Mujib Court and those enjoy the blessings of the prime minister are above the law while the judicial orders are being made with vengeance at the behest of Ganobhaban.”

Awami League MP Haji Selim, who was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in a corruption case, went to Bangkok for treatment recently.