Offices resume Thursday after Eid vacation

The government offices will resume on Thursday after the vacation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festivals of Muslims.
This year, the government employees got six-day holiday at a stretch. April 29 and 30 were weekly holidays, May 1 was public holiday for May Day and May 2, 3 and 4 were public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.
Muslims couldn’t celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr properly in the last two years in view of coronavirus pandemic. Eid congregations were not arranged at Eidgahs.
But this time, the Muslim community celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr with festivity, fanfare and religious fervor.
A huge number of people left capital Dhaka to celebrate the festival at their village homes with their dear and near ones. Dhaka streets took deserted look as people went to villages to celebrate the festival.