Offices resume Thursday after Eid vacation

The government offices will resume on Thursday after the vacation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festivals of Muslims.

This year, the government employees got six-day holiday at a stretch. April 29 and 30 were weekly holidays, May 1 was public holiday for May Day and May 2, 3 and 4 were public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslims couldn’t celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr properly in the last two years in view of coronavirus pandemic. Eid congregations were not arranged at Eidgahs.

But this time, the Muslim community celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr with festivity, fanfare and religious fervor.