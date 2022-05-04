PM offers prayers at her martyred family members’ Banani graves

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Wednesday offered prayers at the graves of the martyred family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Banani in the city.

“The prime minister and her younger sister offered fateha and munajat at the graves of their family members, who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975 along with Bangabandhu, in city’s Banani for eternal peace of the departed souls this morning,” PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said, BSS reports.

They also spread rose petals on their graves at that time, he said.