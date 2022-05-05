12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 104

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price has been lowered by Tk 104 to Tk 1,335 per 12-kg cylinder at the retail level.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) set the price of LPG, including VAT, at Tk 111.26 per kg from Tk 119.94 per kg last month on Thursday.

The new tariff went effective from 6:00pm on Thursday (May 5).

The LPG cylinder price cut comes following a fall in prices of propane and butane – the raw materials of LPG – set by Saudi contract price.

BERC chairman Abdul Jalil announced the new tariff through a virtual press conference.

Among others, the BERC members Makbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Mohammad Abu Faruque, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Kamruzzaman and secretary Khalilur Rahman were present.

Earlier in April, the price was raised to Tk 1,439 per 12-kg cylinder from March’s Tk 1,391 at the retail level.

Saudi contract price of propane and butane has declined to $850 and $860 per tonne respectively, reads the BERC press release.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto gas or LPG used for motor vehicles has decreased from Tk 67.02 per litre to Tk 62.21 per litre.

The price of centrally controlled reticulated LPG for large apartment residences has dropped to Tk 108.02 from Tk 116.70 per kg.