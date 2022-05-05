Haji Salim returns home

Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency Haji Mohammad Salim returned home on Thursday morning after his visits to Thailand for treatment and health screening.

Haji Salim, a member of the Dhaka south unit Awami League’s Advisory Council, arrived in Dhaka at around 12:15pm.

His private secretary Mohiuddin Mahmud Belal confirmed the news.

On Saturday, the lawmaker left Dhaka for Bangkok to go through a routine checkup as advised by the physicians.

Earlier on February 10, the High Court ordered Haji Salim, the managing director of Madina Group, to surrender before a trial court that sentenced him to a 10-year jail term within 30 days.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) file d the case during the military-backed caretaker government in 2007 for accumulating wealth worth Tk14.65 crore beyond known sources of his income.