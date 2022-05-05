Padma Bridge will be opened next month

The date of the opening of long awaited Padma Bridge has not been deferred. Rather, the bridge will be opened to traffic next month, said Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday (May 5, 2022).

Quader, who is also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, was responding to the queries of journalists at his Companiganj house in Noakhali district early Thursday afternoon.

Mocking the BNP’s calls of movements, he said the party called for movements as many as 26 times over the last 13 years. “People laugh hearing about the calls of movements of BNP. They couldn’t do that in 13 years. When they would be able to do that?”

The Awami League general secretary said his ties with his constituency has never been severed. “I have given oxygen concentrators, ICU replacement equipment, food items and relief goods for the people of my constituency, but couldn’t offer fateha at my parents graves for a long time,” he lamented.

“I’m very pleased after coming to the voters in my constituency. I’ve come at my own house, taken my own food, and offered prayers. I feel very comfortable today. I’m unable to express it in language,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, district police super Md Shahidul Islam, District Awami League convener Khairul Anam Selim, joint convener Shihab Uddin Shahin, Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Basurhat Pourasava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, and officials of different levels of the administration were present.