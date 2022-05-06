Bangladeshi-origin Nazma Rahman elected councillor from Britain

Nazma Rahman of Sylhet has shown surprise after being elected as a councillor for the second time in a row from West Hampstead area in the local election of Camden Council of Britain.

She was elected councilor with 1,262 votes in the election held on Thursday (May 5). She contested in the election from the Labour Party of Britain.

Nutritionist Nazma Rahman is the wife of Azadur Rahman Azad, joint general secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League and four-time councillor of Sylhet City Corporation.

Nazma Rahman has long been involved with Labour Party politics in Britain. She is the general secretary of the Kilburn and West Hamstead branches of the Labour Party. Rezwana Siddique Tulip was elected as the MP from this constituency in the British Parliament.