Body found in river in Sunamganj

Police have recovered the body of a 34-year-old man from a river in Sunamganj’s Dirai upazila.

Police said that locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Lauajani river in Bhatipara union of the upazila on Thursday and informed them.

Later, a team from the local police station fished out the body with the help of divers, a police official said.

“The body had several injury marks,” he said.

The body was later sent to the morgue of Sunamganj Hospital for an autopsy.

Chairman of Bhatipara Union Parishad, Mohammad Badrul Islam Chowdhury Miftah said, “A bike was also found parked along the riverbank.”