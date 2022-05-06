Ex-finance minister Muhith’s Qulkhani Saturday

The Qulkhani of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith will be held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) after Asr prayers on Saturday.

Muhith’s younger brother foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has requested family members, friends and well-wishers to join the Dua and Milad Mahfil for salvation of the departed soul.

Muhith, who was also an economist, diplomat, language movement veteran, freedom fighter and ruling Awami League’s advisory council member died at a hospital in the capital at 12:56am on April 30 at the age of 88.

He was laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard at Rayanagar in Sylhet next to the graves of his parents.