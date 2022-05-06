Iconic structures illuminated in Red and Green in Canberra

Historic John Gorton Building, Old Parliament House, and National Carillon in Canberra have been illuminated in red and green from the evening of Friday (May 6).

On behalf of the Australian government, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the National Capital Authority of Australia have shown this unique gesture of friendship as Australia and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

The lighting was made available from the sunset of May 6, 2022 to the dawn of next day. Enthusiastic community members enjoyed the lighting with their friends and family and sought to contribute to propagating the message of friendship and partnership between Australia and Bangladesh.

Earlier the High Commission arranged lighting of the National Carillon in the colours of the Bangladesh Flag on the Independence and National Day on March 27, 2022.

The High Commission engaged with the Australian authorities last year for illumination of several iconic structures in Canberra as Bangladesh and Australia mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

The illumination made Bangladesh visible in Canberra and earned high appreciation from the diaspora members.