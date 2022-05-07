Rightists, leftists, extreme leftists join hands with two convicts: PM Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned about the leadership of BNP saying that both Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are convicts.

“The rightists, leftists and extreme leftists have joined hands with those two convicts,” she said while speaking at Awami League’s working committee meeting at Ganabhaban in the capital on Saturday.

Terming the Awami League as “a party of soil and people,” Sheikh Hasina said, “Awami League has come to power through vote. It has never come to power through the back door.”

“But, Zia had introduced the culture of farce and vote rigging in elections. Awami League has never been lagged behind in voting. It has always remained ahead in percentage of votes. But, it has been kept behind in votes through various conspiracies. In spite of conspiracies, we have moved forward. Zia, Ershad, Khaleda and Tarique–all have killed people and burnt them alive. Power was in cantonment when Zia, Ershad and Khaleda were in power. They introduced military dictatorship in Pakistani style,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked, “What are the faults of Awami League? They want to oust the government from power. But, what are our faults? Where have we failed?”

Sheikh Hasina said many of them are now eagerly waiting to see that foreigners would bring them to power. “There are many intellectuals, but they do understand less. They eagerly wait to see when they will be able to come to power. They wait to see when signals for them will come. They spread propaganda sitting abroad as if that they would be able to come to power with the help of foreigners.”

Insisting on strengthening the party, the AL president said, “You must work hard to strengthen the party, and remind people about their misdeeds.”