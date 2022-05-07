TCB to expand edible oil sale at Tk 110 per litre from June

Apart from continuing the edible oil sale at Taka 110 per litre through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks, the corporation is going to expand the selling at same price to its one crore cardholder families from next month.

“We will sell the edible oil at Taka 110 per litre to one crore TCB cardholder families from June,” Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told BSS on Saturday.

The government has planned to import edible oil directly through the TCB, he said, adding that Bangladesh missions abroad have already been contacted for procuring edible oil through the state-run corporation.

The government is trying to ensure supply of the edible oil at lower price to the countrymen since the whole world witnessed a hike in global crude edible oil rates recently.

Earlier, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association increased the price of bottled soya bean oil by Taka 38 a litre to Taka 198 per litre on May 5.

It also fixed the price of loose or unpackaged soya bean oil at Taka 180 a litre with a hike of Taka 44 a litre.