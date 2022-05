Habiganj Correspondent : An unidentified woman was killed after being run over by a train at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday morning.

Locals said a woman was crushed under the wheels of a Sylhet-bound train ‘Surma Express’ at Lenjapara area around 5 am.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.

Shayestaganj Police Station in-charge Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.