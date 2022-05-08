Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj trailer to be out on May 9

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, will soon be representing a historical character in his upcoming film, Prithviraj.

The much-awaited film, which also stars former miss world Manushi Chhillar, after many delays caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic is now all set to release on June 3, The Statesman reported.

The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer of the film will be released on Monday, May 9, at a launch event in Mumbai.

On May 4, YRF shared a new poster of Prithiviraj featuring Akshay Kumar, as they celebrated the Airlift actor’s 30 years in Bollywood.

On Monday, May 9, the makers of Prithviraj will launch the trailer of the historical film, starring Akshay and Manushi Chhillar.

Fans are looking forward to Prithviraj and this news will surely get them all excited.