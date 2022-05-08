PM Sheikh Hasina for invention of climate tolerant crops

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today suggested invention of climate tolerance species of crops, food preservation, reduction in post-harvest loss, nutrition security and adaptation of modern technology by the agriculture scientists.

She made the suggestion when a Canadian delegation called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas informed journalist.

The four-member delegation was led by Stephen Visscher, CBE, Director for Strategic Partnership and Chief Operating Officer, Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS), University of Saskatchewan. The other members of the delegation were Dr Balajit Singh, Vice-President (Research) of University of Saskatchewan, Dr Andrew Sharpe, Bangabandhu Research Chair in Food Security, GIFS, University of Saskatchewan, Canada and Canadian High Commissioner in Dhaka Lilly Nicholls.

Sheikh Hasina said the relations between Bangladesh and Canada began dates back before the emergence of Bangladesh on 16 December 1971.

She recalled with gratitude that when the Awami League led by Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won absolute majority in the general elections held on 7 December 1970, the then Trudeau Government in Canada urged the ruling government in Pakistan to hand over power peacefully to the elected representatives.

“Canadian Government continued its support towards Bangladesh during our War of Independence,” she said, adding: “Canada was one of the first countries that recognized Bangladesh immediately after the independence (14 February 1972).”

The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) of Canada’s University of Saskatchewan (USask) opened its regional office in Dhaka last year in a bid to enhance cooperation in research among agriculture research institutes of Canada and Bangladesh. The delegation came to Bangladesh to visit it.

During the call on, Stephen Visscher said that they would provide all types of technical supports to the GIFS regional office located in Dhaka.

Besides, Dr Balajit Singh said they will extend all out supports to them who will go to the University of Saskatchewan for higher studies.

Dr Andrew Sharpe said that he will guide the person who will go to University of Saskatchewan for higher studies.

The delegation also showed their interest to work on the multiple use of Bangladesh’s jackfruit and plant genetics.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, among others, were present.

Saskatchewan is known as the breadbasket in Canada where this University is located. It is one of the most prestigious universities both in terms of research and academic excellence.

BARC and GIFS, University of Saskatchewan have developed partnership in agricultural research and development by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on February 10, 2020.