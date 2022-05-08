Suspension order of TTE Shafiqul to be withdrawn

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Sunday said the suspension order of Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam, who fined three passengers for travelling without tickets claiming relative of the minister, has been withdrawn.

“A show-cause notice will also be sent to Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) of Pakshey Nasir Uddin for issuing such order,” Minister Nurul Islam told this to media at his office today.

He also said that he felt embarrassed by the phone call of his wife to a railway official against the TTE.

“A probe has already been ordered into the matter to know how they (the ticketless travellers) lodged a written complaint so quickly,” he told reporters at Rail Bhaban.

Nurul Islam said it was learnt from an top official of the ministry that the TTE has treated the passengers very badly. For this, the departmental action was taken against him.

“The government is working to increase rail services. Action must be taken against him, if a passenger without a ticket is also my relative. None will be sparred. In the same way, if a railway official misbehaves with passengers, he should be punished,” Nurul Islam added.

Earlier on Thursday (May 5), TTE Shafiqul Islam, who was working at Ishwardi (West Zone) of Bangladesh Railway, was suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers and fined them, who travelled without tickets claiming Minister Nurul Islam’s relative.

Railway sources said that the TTE misbehaved with three specific passengers – who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

The suspension order, conveyed over the phone, was implemented on Friday evening, confirmed Nasir Uddin, Pakshi divisional railway commercial officer (DCO).