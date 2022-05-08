TCB to start selling edible oil, other essentials from mid-May

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start open market sale (OMS) of some essential commodities including edible oil from mid of May in Dhaka and other divisional cities.

The ministry is working to re-fix the prices of essentials including edible as their prices have gone up on the global market, said an additional secretary to the Commerce Ministry .

Primarily the TCB will engage 400 trucks for OMS after fixing the prices of commodities, he said.

In the month of Ramadan, the TCB sold soybean oil at Tk 110 per liter, but the price of soybean and other edible oil jumped bothon local and global markets, so it is needed to re-fix the prices of TCB’s edible oil and other commodities, the official said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will brief reports on edible oil supply and management issue at his secretariat office on Monday, senior information officer of the ministry Abdul Latif Bakshi said on Sunday.

Besides, Tipu Munshi will talk formally with the traders, edible oil importers and refiners regarding the current situation of edible oil price and supply in the market.