Asani moves northwestwards, heavy rainfall likely in 3 div

Cyclon ‘Asani’ over west central Bay and adjoining southeast Bay moved Northwestwards and now lies over west central Bay and adjoining area.

According to Met office bulletin, Asani was centered at 6 am on Monday about 1085 Kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1020 kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1020 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 995 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.

It is likely move in a Northwesterly direction, the bulletin said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 Kms of the severe cyclonic storm centre is about 89 Kph rising to 117 Kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain high near the severe cyclonic center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

They are also advised noto venture into the deep sea.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today issued heavy rainfall warning for three divisions.

“Moderately heavy (23-43mm) to very heavy (88mm or more) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions during next 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday,” said BMD.