Train communication of Chattogram with Dhaka and Sylhet resumed from 12 noon on Monday after eight hours’ of suspension following derailment at Rajapur station in Cumilla’s Burichang upazila.

Two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura recovered the derailed compartments after two-and-a-half-hour of frantic efforts, said Md Liaqat Ali, assistant engineer of Laksam railway junction.

Three compartments of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at 4 am due to technical glitch.