FM inaugurates Bangabandhu Gold Cup football tournament in Sylhet

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament, Boys (Under-17) 2022 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Under-17) 2022 were inaugurated on Sunday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the tournaments at Sylhet District Stadium in the afternoon, UNB reports.

At that time, the minister said, there are not many playgrounds in Sylhet. “I have told Sylhet city corporation (SCC) Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury that an initiative should be taken to build three more playgrounds on the other side of the river.”

He further said that all those who play in the national team of Bangladesh come up from rural areas. The Awami League government is doing everything for the development of sports for the boys and girls of the rural areas.

This tournament has been organised on the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, under the supervision of Sylhet District Administration.

A total of 1,982 boys will participate in 105 unions and four municipalities at the upazila level of Sylhet district while 252 boys and 252 girls in 13 upazilas and a city corporation at the district level.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will select 40 boys and 40 girls from this age based tournament.

Meanwhile, four players have been sent to Brazil for advanced training. Besides, from 2021, 11 boys will be sent to Brazil and 11 girls will be sent to Spain or Portugal.

This event has been organised every year since 2018 with the aim of providing inspiration to the emerging players and improving the quality of football in the country.