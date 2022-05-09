Journalist crushed under UNO’s car

A local journalist was killed after a Upazila Nirbahi Officer’s car ran him over at Singra upazila in Natore district on Monday.

The deceased was Sohel Ahmed Jibon, 37, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Balua Basua Moholla in Singra municipal area.

He was upazila correspondent of Dainik Duranta Sangbad, a local newspaper published from Bogura. Besides, he was also an assistant teacher of Shorkol Aagpara Bandar School and College.

Locals said Naldanga UNO Sukhmoy Sarker’s car hit journalist Jibon in Ningoin area on Monday morning when he was going to his workplace riding on a motorcycle, leaving him critically injured.

Singra Fire Service and Civil Defence officials rushed to the spot and took Sohel to Singra Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical Colleg Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Jibon succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The car, SUV (Natore-Gha-11-0032), that time was carrying UNO’s wife Manashi Datta Moumita, a teacher of Singra Gol-e-Afroj Government College, to her workplace.

UNO Sukhmoy Sarker said his wife was taking classes in the college during the incident.

Jhalmalia Highway Police Station officer in-charge Rezwanul Islam said they brought the car to the police station.

Police are investigating over the accident, he added.