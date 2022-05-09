Youth can play role in integrity in WASH for good water and environment

Youth can play a good role in ensuring equitable and sustained access to water and a clean environment, through applying integrity in WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

The views came by speakers at a youth’s orientation programme on integrity in WASH held at DORP head quarters in the capital on Sunday.

Binayak Das, Programme coordinator of Water Integrity Network (WIN) was present and given overview of integrity related concept to youth members.

Around 10 youth representatives were participated and they have formulated an action plan after getting these orientation.

Zobair Hassan, deputy executive director of DORP (Development Organisation of the Rural Poor) was also present at the programme.

Water Integrity Network (WIN) and the Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) are collaborating together under the project Integrity in school WASH: A reality check in Bangladesh.

The aim to understand how integrity issues affect WASH services in schools in Bangladesh by using the Annotated Water Integrity Scan (AWIS) tool.

Based on the integrity assessments that have been done, WIN and DORP are advocating for change in policies and in implementation practices in schools to improve WASH facilities.