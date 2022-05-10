Bangladesh reports 26 new Covid cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported zero Covid-19 death on Tuesday in the past 24 hours while it recorded 26 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 0.54 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 7,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 12 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,127 people and infected 19,52,855, so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,97,798 after another 272 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.19 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,127 fatalities, 12,796 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,327 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.