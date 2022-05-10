Gold prices slashed by Tk 1,166 per bhori

Gold prices have been reduced in Bangladeshi market in the wake of falling prices in international and local bullion markets.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) said the revised rates would be effective from Wednesday.

According to the BAJUS, the price of 22-carat gold per bhori has been fixed at Tk 76,516.

Besides, each bhori of 21-carat gold will cost Tk 73,017, 18-carat Tk 62,636, and gold acquired in the traditional method Tk 52,196.

However, there is no change in the prices of silver.

Till Tuesday, 22 carat gold was sold for Tk 77,682, 21 carat at Tk 74,183, 18 carat Tk 63,569, and gold acquired in the traditional method Tk 53,071.