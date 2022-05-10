Khaleda’s Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing on June 5

A court on Tuesday set June 5 for holding hearing on charge framing against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 17 others in Gatco graft case.

Judge Ali Hossen of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 re-fixed the date after filing a plea by defendant lawyer for extending time of hearing on charge framing due to absence of Begum Zia for her illness, reports BSS.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating around Taka 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).

Next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested. The case was included in the Emergency Powers Act on September 18 at the same year.

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charge sheets against the BNP chief and 23 others, inflicting 11 in the case.

Later, the names of six accused, including Khaleda’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped out of the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.

The other accused are – ex-BNP Minister M Shamsul Islam, former State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources AK Mosharraf Hossen, former Minister Dr Khondoker Mosharraf Hossen, former Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Commodore Julfikar Ali, Jahanara Akber, wife of deceased former Minister Colonel (retd) Akbar Hossain, and their two sons– Ismail Hossain Saimon and AKM Musa Kazal, former Shipping Secretary Julfikar Haider Chowdhury, former CPA Member AK Rashid Uddin Ahmed, GATCO Directors Shahjahan M Hasib and Syed Tanvir Ahmed and Syed Galib Ahmed, CPA former Chairman ASM Shahadat Hossain, former Port Director (transport) AM Sanowar Hossain and former Port Member Lutful Kabir.