Momen seeks US influence on ASEAN for repatriating Rohingyas

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has urged United States (US) to influence ASEAN members to persuade Myanmar government to stop atrocity on its own nationals and take the Rohingyas back to their own land.

He made the urge while holding a meeting with visiting USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Scott Turner t foreign service academy on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister thanked USAID for their continued support for the forcibly displaced Myanmar Nationals Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen appreciated the announcement of the US government to contribute US$ 152 million under JRP 2022 for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis.

He also requested the USAID to initiate a project to study the feasibility of the rehabilitation and forestation of the coastal embankments.

On the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations with the United States, Foreign Minister Momen looks forward to 50 years of effective and robust partnership with Washington DC.

Coleman deeply appreciated Bangladesh for hosting such a big number of displaced population from Myanmar.

The Deputy Administrator mentioned that there are potentials in Bhasan Char which needs to be further developed.

She stressed on improving provision of basic education, livelihood, communication, and transportation facilities in Bhasan Char.