Shakib tests Covid positive

Ace allroudner Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and looked unlikely to play the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting May 15 in Chattogram.

He underwent a corona test after returning to Dhaka from USA and came back positive, said BCB physician Manjur Hossain.

“Shakib returned to country yesterday after which he underwent a mandatory coronavirus test in which he came back positive. He is in isolation at his residence now,” he told the reporters in Dhaka, BSS reports.

As per the protocols, he will have to be in quarantine at home for seven days which means he had hardly any chance to play the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Shakib however was scheduled to join Bangladesh practice session in Chattogram from May 12.

The star allroudner earlier missed both of the Tests in South Africa due to family emergency. He in fact missed most of Bangladesh’s Test matches for the last couple of years for various reasons.