Biman suspends 5 officials over collision between two aircrafts

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended chief engineer Badrul Islam and four others for their negligence which led to collision between two Boeing aircrafts at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on April 10.

Four other suspended are engineers Mainul Islam, Syed Bahaul Islam, and Selim Hossain Khan, and GSE operator Hafizur Rahman.

A report of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism prompted Biman to take the decision at its Board meeting.

The above officials showed disregard to section 55 of the Service Rules of Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (1979) Regulations.

Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 777-300 ER collided with.