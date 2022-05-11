Canada proposes importing edible oil canola

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr Lilly Nicholls today said there is huge opportunity for exporting edible oil canola to Bangladesh and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) can import the oil through G2G (government-to-government) agreement.

The Canadian envoy said this while meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the secretariat in the city, said a press release.

Tipu laid emphasis on establishing canola edible oil factory in the special economic zone of Bangladesh to meet domestic demand.

“Establishing canola edible oil factory in the special economic zone of Bangladesh to meet domestic demand and export to neighbouring countries can be profitable,” he added.

He said Bangladesh produces a huge amount of potatoes, which have the potential to be exported to Canada.

Dr Lilly Nicholls said her country is keen to increase trade and investment with Bangladesh and there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi-made garments in Canada.

She also said that businessmen from both the countries could increase trade and investment by exchanging visits.