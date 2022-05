Charges have been framed against Abdul Malek, a driver of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), and his wife Nargis Begum in two separate graft cases.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of the Special Judge Court-6 of Dhaka framed charges on Wednesday.

However, Malek pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the judge read out the charges.

The court fixed July 19 for starting of the cases.