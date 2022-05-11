Hajj package announced, pilgrims to pay Tk 1 lakh more

The government has announced this year’s Hajj package under private and government managements.

The government’s package-1 plan will cost Tk 5,27,340, package-2 will cost Tk 4,62,150 while the private package of Tk 4,56,530 has been proposed.

According to the announced package, this time every pilgrim will pay Tk 1 lakh more.

The package was finalised at a meeting of Hajj management’s executive committee held on Wednesday.

After the meeting, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan informed this to journalists.

This year, 4,000 people will be able to make the trip through the government’s packages, while 53,585 will be able to make arrangements privately.