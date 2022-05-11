TCB to start selling soybean oil at Tk 110 from Monday

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start open market sale (OMS) of some essential commodities, including edible oil, from Monday (May 16) in Dhaka and other divisional cities.

It will start selling soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre.

TCB’s chairman Brig Gen Mohammad Ariful Hasan confirmed the matter on Thursday.

It will start selling products for low income people at affordable prices for the 11th time this year.

TCB has stopped selling products since April 24 before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Last April, a consumer could buy a maximum of 2 kg of sugar at Tk 55 per kg, a maximum of 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 and 2 to 5 kg of onion at Tk 30 per kg from a TCB truck. And lentil pulses at Tk 65 per kg.