3500 litres edible oil seized in Moulvibazar, shop sealed

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Thursday seized 3500 litres of edible oil from a shop at Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar district.

DNCRP Moulvibazar district assistant director Md Al-Amin fined Tk 50,000 and sealed the shop, named Shamsu Varieties Store in Haziganj Bazar, for hoarding edible oil illegally.

Al-Amin said the shop owner was selling edible oil at extra prices after creating artificial crisis by hoarding the oil.

DNCRP team, with the help of RAB-9, seized 3500 litres of edible oil and sold at previous prices to retail shopkeepers, he added.

The team also fined Tk 2,000 each to Ma Traders, Shahed Varieties Store and Emran Store for selling oil at extra prices and hoarding oil, the DNCRP official further said.