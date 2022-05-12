Asani weakens into depression, ports advised to lower cautionary signal

Asani, the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a depression on Thursday morning.

Asani over coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay moved westwards and weakened into a depression from deep depression, the Met office said.

It was centred over the coastal land area of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas around 6am.

It will weaken gradually and become unimportant, according to the Met office special bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower their cautionary signal.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution till the afternoon, as per the special bulletin.