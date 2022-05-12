Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0

Bangladesh emerged Pool B champions with all-win record to reach the semifinal of the Asian Games Men’s Hockey Qualifier beating Singapore by 1-0 in their last group match at Queen Sirkit Commemorative Stadium in the Thai capital Bangkok on Thursday.

Bangladesh will play the 2nd semifinal on Saturday (May 14) against Pool A runners up and hosts Thailand while Pool A champions Oman will play Indonesia in the first semis on the same day, UNB reports.

In the day’s last group match, Rakibul Hasan Rocky scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh in the 2nd quarter of the match (1-0).

Singapore got a penalty stroke in the match but failed to convert it.

Earlier, Bangladesh qualified for the Asian Games Hockey’2022 main battle after beating Indonesia and Sri Lanka by 3-1 goal each in first two group matches.

On completion of the Asian Games qualifier, Bangladesh team led by new captain Khorshedur Rahman will travel to Indonesia directly from Thailand to compete in the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey to be held in Jakarta from May 23 to June 1.

In the eight- nation Hero Men’s Asia Cup Hockey, Bangladesh team also been placed in Pool B with Malaysia, Korea and Oman.

Bangladesh will face Korea on May 23, Oman on May 24 and Malaysia on May 26.

Earlier, Bangladesh qualified for the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Hockey by clinching the Men’s AHF Cup Hockey title for the fourth consecutive times in Jakarta in March.