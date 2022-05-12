Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs

A Dhaka court has sentenced Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin to 12 years of imprisonment in two cases filed for embezzling money from the customers of Destiny Multipurpose Co-operative Society and money laundering.

The court also sentenced its Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid to four years imprisonment.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam delivered the verdict on Thursday.

Other 44 accused in the case were given different jail terms.

Rafiqul Amin and five other accused are now in jail, Amin’s wife Farah Diba and 36 others are absconding while Harun-Ar-Rashid and two others are on bail.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases against the group–one against the Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and the other against the Destiny Tree Plantation Project–on July 31, 2012, with Kalabagan Police Station.

According to the case statement, Destiny laundered Tk 3,285 crore of investors’ money. The other case was filed on charges of laundering Tk1,389 crore out of Destiny’s tree planting project.

Rafiqul Amin sent to jail after he surrendered in court in 2012. The court on August 24, 2016, framed charges in the two cases.