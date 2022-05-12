KOICA celebrates International Nurses Day and Strengthens Nurses Voice in NIANER

To mark the International Nurses Day, an event under the theme “Nurses: A voice to Lead- Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health” was held on Thursday at the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER), Mugda.

The celebration was graced by Ms. Hyun Suh Kang, Deputy Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh Office, Md. Enamul Haque, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, Dr. Taslima Begum, Director, NIANER and Dr. Md. Niatuzzaman, Director, Mugda Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka.

As part of the voluntary programme to increase the awareness of the importance of nurses in Bangladesh, more than 260 students along with faculty members of NIANER took part in the awareness raising event that comprised of nursing stalls including health camps, rally, balloon dissipate, documentary screening on nurse’s role in society, cultural performance and knowledge sharing seminar on hand-on knowledge gathered from the PhD programme from the Republic of Korea.

The main objective was to engage the nursing students who are expected play a major role in the health sector after graduation necessary for a healthy living. The event was essentially designed to focus on the importance of nurses in the health sector- a sector that is been in the limelight especially during this pandemic where all the nurses have worked tirelessly.

KOICA’s Deputy Country Director paid tribute to the nurses for their selfless services in the most challenging time the world has faced recently. She also hoped for the government of Bangladesh to put emphasis on addressing the shortage of nurses to serve the country’s growing population in a just way.

NIANER’s Director expressed her deepest gratitude to KOICA for its support and commitment to strengthening the capacity of the institution.

In 2012, KOICA launched its largest bilateral project titled “Establishment of the National Institute of Advanced Practice Nurses in Bangladesh” with a budget of US$13.75 million to advance higher-level nursing education and research centre in Bangladesh by producing skilled nurses to meet the country’s demand.

The Government of Korea and the Government of Bangladesh will be continuously working together to advance the health sector of Bangladesh for the betterment of people.