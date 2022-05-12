Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass

Results of the first stage of written test for recruitment of assistant teachers for government primary schools across the country have been published.

The results show that 40,862 candidates have been selected for viva voce examination.

Directorate of Primary Education have published the results of the written tests of 22 districts under the first stage.

Earlier, the written tests for recruitment of assistant teachers of 22 districts was held on April 22 under the first stage. Of those, the full examinations of the candidates of 14 districts were taken. Those districts were Chapainawabganj, Magura, Sherpur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Dhaka, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Luxmipur, Feni. Chattogram, Moulvibazar and Lalmonirhat.

Besides, partial examinations of the candidates of eight districts were also taken. The districts were Sirajganj, Jashore, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Cumilla and Noakhali.

It has also been stated in the directive of reults that the selected candidates will only be able to take part in viva voce examination. The results don’t give any gurantee to get appointment in any vacant post of “Recruitment of Assistant Teachers 2020” under the revenue budget of the government primary schools.

The authorities concerned hold the right to amend, or if necessary, cancel if any mistakes, faults, printing mistakes are noticed in the published results.

The results will be known visiting http://www.dpe.gov.bd website.