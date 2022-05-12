Saudi envoy meets expatriates’ welfare minister

A meeting between Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan was held at the meeting room of the ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to the friendly relations between the two countries, expanding Bangladesh’s labor market in Saudi Arabia, sending more workers with minimum migration costs in the shortest possible time, controlling dominance of middlemen in recruitment process and other interests of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia, a press release said.

Secretary to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen was present on the occasion, among others.