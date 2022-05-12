TCB starts selling edible oil on May 16

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling essential commodities, including edible oil, at affordable among low-income groups of people across the country from Monday.

From 16 May 16 to May 30, TCB’s products will be sold through 300 trucks across the country.

The corporation will sell sugar at Tk55 per kg, lentil pulses at Tk65, chickpeas at Tk50 per kg and per litre soybean oil at Tk 110.

A consumer can buy a maximum of 2 litre of oil, 2 kg of sugar and 2 kg of lentil pulses. However, consumers can buy chickpeas as per their demand.