67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award

Sixty seven individuals and organisations on Thursday received the “Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award-2019-20” for sending home the highest amount of remittance, investing bonds and playing a vital role in receiving the remittance.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the awards at a function at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the city.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salimullah and Secretary of the Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Dr Ahmed Muniruh Salehin attended the function as special guests while BB Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser delivered the welcome speech.

In his speech, Kamal said Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the world and expatriates of the country are playing a vital role in this regard.

“We are moving forward. We can build hunger and poverty free Bangladesh by 2030 and we will be developed country in 2031. We will be strong developed country by 2041,” he added.

He urged the expatriates to send money through legal channel for being part of the country’s development.

The remittance awards ceremony could not be held in 2019 and 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. This year, 53 awards have been received in general professional, specialist professional and business categories while 14 exchange houses and banks have been received the award in institutional category.