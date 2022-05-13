Bangladesh to observe 1-day state mourning for UAE President

Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning in honour of its “real friend” the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who breathed his last on Friday.

Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

National flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad in observance of the mourning day.

Special doa will be offered at all mosques tomorrow seeking eternal peace of departed soul of the UAE President.

Special prayers will also be arranged at religious institutions seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.