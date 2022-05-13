UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world… on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13,” WAM said.

The ministry announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.