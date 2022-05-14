Akke Rahman becomes first British Bangladeshi to conquer Mt Everest while fasting

Mountaineer Akke Rahman, a British citizen of Bangladeshi descent, has climbed Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.

He reached the summit at 8:30 am today (May 13, 2022) Nepal time. Akke Rahman (39) from Oldham, UK, started his climb in April while fasting during Ramadan.

His attempt to be the first British Bengali and Muslim to climb Mount Everest has become a reality.

Akke Rahman has already set a UK record time after climbing Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, which stands 5,642 metres above sea level in Russia, within 24 hours, and only five days after recovering from coronavirus.

Before that, Akke Rahman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Blanc, the highest mountains of Africa and the Alps, respectively. He later completed Mount Amadablam, one of the highest mountains in the Himalayas at 6856m. Akke Rahman’s passion for climbing and a desire to support those in need meant that he completed all the above expeditions within a year.

“We are living in a challenging time. When I see mothers struggling to feed their children and kids rolling around hungry, it really impacts me to my core. They are crying out for help. I need to do something to help them,” said Akke.

Akke Rahman was raising funds to support refugees, children, women, and families in desperate need for Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC), an initiative of a British Bengali satellite channel, Channel S TV.

Akke Rahman lives happily with his wife Hena Rahman in Oldham, the father of three young children.

He is the son of the late Haji Iskandar Ali, a UK expatriate from Jagannathpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet. Akke moved to England with his family when he was only a year and a half old.