PK Haldar arrested in India

Prashant Kumar Haldar (PK Haldar), former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, has been arrested in India.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s central intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation in various parts of the country in search of PK Haldar’s associates.

The operation was carried out at the request of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and Anti Corruption Commission.

Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted simultaneous raids in at least nine places in West Bengal. They have found huge properties of PK Haldar, including houses. Many important documents, including land deeds, have been recovered from the houses.

According to initial information PK Haldar has 20 to 22 houses in West Bengal.