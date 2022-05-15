45 Jamaat leaders, workers arrested, sent to jail in Noakhali

A court in Noakhali has sent 45 leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh who were arrested from a school at Noakhali sadar.

Police said the arrested persons met in “a secret meeting” there to “create an unstable situation.”

The arrested 45 political activists included Sonaimuri upazila Jamaat ameer Mohammad Hanif, 52, Chatkhil upazila Jamaat secretary Moulana Omar Faruque, 52, Senbag upazila Jamaat secretary Md Nurul Afsar, 50, Chatkhil Upazila Jamaat’s Nayebe Ameer Mohiuddin Hasan, 48, and Companyganj Upazila Jamaat secretary Belayet Hossain, 52.

Police produced the arrested accused before Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court on Sunday afternoon showing them arrested. Later, the court directed police to send the accused to jail.

Earlier at about 12:30pm, they were arrested from the first floor of Al Faruque Academy at Joykrishnapur area in Ward No. 4 under Noakhali Municipality.

Noakhali police super Md Shahidul Islam said leaders and workers from different upazilas of Jamaat-e-Islami assembled at an anti-government secret meeting on the first floor of Maizdi Al Faruque Academy under Sudharam Police Station.

On the basis of a tip-off, police raided the place and arrested 45 Jamaat leaders and activists from there.

At that time, different types of books which instigate religious extremism were seized from their possession.

A case was filed against the arrested persons under the Special Powers Act. They were produced before the Noakhali judicial magistrate court showing them arrested in the case, the SP said.