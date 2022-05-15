Kolkata’s Bengali actress Pallavi Dey found dead

Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata.

According to police, the young actress in her early 20s, died by suicide.

Pallavi was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She was rushed to Bangur Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind the drastic step. Her body has been sent for post mortem. The news has left her co-stars and fans are deeply shocked.

Pallavi became a household name playing a meaty role in television serial ‘Resham Jhanpi’. She bagged the TV project ‘Ami Sirajer Begum’, starring Sean Banerjee as the male lead. Although the show had a brief run, Pallavi and Sean enjoyed a good fan base as a lead pair of the period piece.

The actress was currently playing the female lead in ‘Mon Mane Na’, which stars Samm Bhattacharya as the male lead while actress Anjana Basu is essaying a negative role in the show.

Pallavi’s demise has left her teammates as well as other artists deeply saddened too.