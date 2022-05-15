PK Haldar, 4 associates on 3-day remand in India

A court in India on Sunday placed fugitive Bangladeshi businessman PK Haldar and four others on a three-day remand in a money laundering case, a day after their arrest.

The court passed the remand order following a petition filed the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

PK Hialder, his wife, two brothers and two others were arrested by the ED, the central intelligence agency of India, on Saturday.

They were produced in Bankshall Court at an early hours and, later, the court granted the three-day remand.

It was learnt that Prashant Kumar Haldar, also known as PK Haldar, was kept under the ED custody for questioning.

The court also ordered to send his wife Sushmita Saha to jail.

PK Halder, also the former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, was arrested from a house at Ashoke Nagar in Kolkata on Saturday for laundering over Tk 10,000 crore of four non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) abroad. He had been hiding there in guise of ‘Sib Sankar Halder.’

The Enforcement Directorate arrested PK Halder and five others conducting raids at various parts of West Bengal.