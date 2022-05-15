Train to run on Padma Bridge in March or June next year

The train service will begin on the Padma Bridge in March or June next year, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said.

“At present, the aim is to run train from Dhaka to Bhanga (Faridpur) junction via Padma Bridge from March 26 next year. If the target is not fulfilled than train service will begin from Dhaka to Jashore in June 2024, said Sujan while inspecting the Padma Bridge Rail Link project under construction on Sunday.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will likely to inaugurate the Padma Bridge in June.

Sujan said the train will not run on the day of inauguration as the construction works of railway line are not completed yet.